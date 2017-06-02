June 2 Federal Signal Corp

* FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP - executed a first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing

* Federal Signal-first amendment provides for increase in co's aggregate borrowing capacity under revolving credit facility from $325.0 million to $400.0 million

* Federal Signal Corp-first amendment provides for increase in borrowings available under co's revolving credit facility from C$85.0 million to C$100.0 million