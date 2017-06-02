PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 2 Federal Signal Corp
* FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP - executed a first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
* Federal Signal-first amendment provides for increase in co's aggregate borrowing capacity under revolving credit facility from $325.0 million to $400.0 million
* Federal Signal Corp-first amendment provides for increase in borrowings available under co's revolving credit facility from C$85.0 million to C$100.0 million Source text - (bit.ly/2sn83uh) Further company coverage:
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 23 In today's U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data on everything from pumping pressure to the heat and rotational speed of drill bits boring into the rocky earth.