BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Federal Signal Corp
* Federal signal corporation reports first quarter earnings and 58 pct order improvement
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales rose 3 percent to $178 million
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $0.70 to $0.78
* Consolidated backlog at March 31, 2017 was $174 million, up $39 million, or 28 pct, compared to last year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $175.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
