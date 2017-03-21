BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 Fedex Corp
* FedEx Express to launch Liege-Memphis flight
* FedEx Express will use Boeing 777 freighters offering 116 tons of capacity for Liège-Memphis service
* FedEx Express to begin operating new flight linking TNT's European Air Hub in Liège to FedEx world hub in Memphis beginning in early April 2017
* From Memphis, the aircraft will continue on round--world flight to Shanghai via Seattle and Anchorage before returning to Liège
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.