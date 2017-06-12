BRIEF-Merit Medical’s Embosphere Microspheres receive FDA 513(f)(2) (de novo) classification
* Merit medical’s embosphere® microspheres receive fda 513(f)(2) (de novo) classification for prostatic artery embolization indication
June 12 (Reuters) -
* FedEx may get involved with Trump's push to privatize airports- CNBC, citing source Source cnb.cx/2s429OM
* Merit medical’s embosphere® microspheres receive fda 513(f)(2) (de novo) classification for prostatic artery embolization indication
PARIS, June 22 Europe aims to develop a low-cost, reusable rocket engine for use after 2030 under a deal between Airbus Safran Launchers and the European Space Agency (ESA).