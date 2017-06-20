WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Fedex Corp
* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $4.25
* Q4 earnings per share $3.75
* Q4 earnings per share view $3.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2018 earnings per share $12.45 to $13.25 excluding items
* FedEx corp - capital spending for fiscal 2018 is expected to be approximately $5.9 billion
* Q4 FedEx express segment revenue of $7.18 billion versus $6.72 billion last year
* Q4 FedEx ground segment revenue of $4.68 billion versus $4.29 billion last year
* FedEx - FY earnings forecast before year-end mtm pension accounting adjustments, excluding tnt express integration expenses, charges, is $13.20 to $14.00 per share
* FedEx corp - Q4 gaap revenue $15.7 billion versus $13 billion
* FedEx corp - FY forecasts include an estimated $65 million of tnt express intangible asset amortization expense
* FedEx corp - Q4 fedex freight segment revenue of $1.70 billion billion versus $1.61 billion last year
* FedEx corp - expect to incur significant expenses over next few years in connection with our integration of tnt express
* FedEx - is unable to forecast fiscal 2018 year-end mtm pension accounting adjustments; unable to provide fiscal 2018 earnings guidance on gaap basis
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $13.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FedEx Corp - Q4 fiscal 2018 mtm pension accounting adjustments could have a material impact on fiscal 2018 consolidated financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.