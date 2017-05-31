BRIEF-Maccura Biotechnology to invest 4.5 mln yuan to set up biology company with partner
* Says it will invest 4.5 million yuan to set up a Qingdao-based biology company with partner
May 31 FEELGOOD SVENSKA AB (PUBL)
* SIGNS NEW DEAL WITH VOLVO CAR CORPORATION
* AGREEMENT IS VALID FROM 2018-01-01 TO 2020-12-31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 23Maccura Biotechnology Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Mingjian as general manager Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/hoo5cv Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)