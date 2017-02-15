Feb 15 Feelingk Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 7th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 21.5 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date is March 30, 2020, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 4 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 3,457 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/iwSstu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)