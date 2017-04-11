April 11Feitian Technologies Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for Q1 FY 2017 to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, compared to net profit of Q1 FY 2016 (8.4 million yuan) * In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for Q1 FY 2017 to be 1.7 million yuan to 3.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/39C9ke

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)