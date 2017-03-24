BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
March 24 Feiyu Technology International Co Ltd -
* Termination Of License Agreement
* Xiamen Xiyu And Star World mutually agreed not to proceed with cooperation and planned to enter into a termination agreement
* Termination of license agreement shall have no material adverse impacts on business and operations and financial conditions of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing