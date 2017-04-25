BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Felcor Lodging Trust Inc:
* Felcor Lodging Trust - in connection with termination of merger under specified circumstances, RLJ may be required to pay to Felcor termination fee of $95 million
* Felcor Lodging Trust-in connection with termination of merger, Felcor may be required to pay to RLJ termination fee of $39 million Source text (bit.ly/2pvBuvW) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.