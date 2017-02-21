Feb 21 Felcor Lodging Trust Inc:

* Felcor Lodging Trust responds to Ashford Hospitality Trust's unsolicited proposal

* "company has engaged with AHT since last fall; unable to reach mutually beneficial terms"

* Felcor acknowledged receipt of AHT's intent to nominate seven directors for nomination at company's next annual meeting

* "Felcor shareholders need take no action at this time"

* Felcor board will review AHT's proposal of Feb 21, 2017, together with its financial, legal advisors, respond as appropriate

* Felcor board of directors will review AHT's nominees and make a recommendation to shareholders in due course

