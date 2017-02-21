BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
Feb 21 Felcor Lodging Trust Inc:
* Felcor Lodging Trust responds to Ashford Hospitality Trust's unsolicited proposal
* "company has engaged with AHT since last fall; unable to reach mutually beneficial terms"
* Felcor acknowledged receipt of AHT's intent to nominate seven directors for nomination at company's next annual meeting
* "Felcor shareholders need take no action at this time"
* Felcor board will review AHT's proposal of Feb 21, 2017, together with its financial, legal advisors, respond as appropriate
* Felcor board of directors will review AHT's nominees and make a recommendation to shareholders in due course
* Proposal follows several months in which co engaged with AHT to explore possibility that mutually deal could be reached Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTO DOMINGO, May 29 Nearly a dozen people, including current and former top officials, were arrested in the Dominican Republic early Monday for ties to $92 million in bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to obtain public works contracts.