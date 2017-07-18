FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Felcor sells Morgans New York
#Regulatory News
July 18, 2017 / 4:36 PM / 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Felcor sells Morgans New York

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Felcor Lodging Trust Inc:

* Felcor sells Morgans New York

* Sold its 117-room Morgans New York hotel for gross proceeds of $37 million.​

* Felcor will use net proceeds to repay borrowings under its line of credit

* Royalton New York remains under contract and is expected to close in early August for gross proceeds of $55 million

* Company continues to proceed with its previously announced efforts to market Knickerbocker for sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

