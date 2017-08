Aug 1 (Reuters) - Felcor Lodging Trust Inc

* Felcor sells Royalton New York

* Felcor Lodging Trust - ‍sold 168-room Royalton New York Hotel to a joint venture between Rockpoint Group and Highgate for gross proceeds of $55 million​

* Felcor Lodging Trust Inc says will use net proceeds to repay borrowings under its line of credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: