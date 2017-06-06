June 6 Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd
* Says group president/CEO and group CFO of FGV have been
given leave of absence commencing from 6 June 2017
* CEO, CFO given leave of absence pending investigations of
certain transactions under Delima Oil Products Sdn Bhd, a unit
of FGV
* Says board also appointed Aznur Kama Azmir, group
financial controller, plantation sector as the interim group CFO
* In the interim, a board executive committee will take over
the responsibility to perform functions of group president/CEO
* Company to continue its business as usual
Source text (bit.ly/2rO8cJb)
