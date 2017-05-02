BRIEF-Pak Tak International announces placing of new shares
* China Goldjoy Securities to procure not less than six placee to subscribe up to 283 million placing shares at hk$0.28 per placing share
May 2 Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd :
* Clarifies that board has not received any notifications from any shareholders on transactions reported by news media
* Felda Global Ventures says board neither has discussed matters related to such transaction in its board meetings Source text : (bit.ly/2pSRqbO) Further company coverage:
* China Goldjoy Securities to procure not less than six placee to subscribe up to 283 million placing shares at hk$0.28 per placing share
* Has been more than two months since company was last in communication with Ge Kun one of two remaining directors of company