May 31 Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd :

* Qtrly net profit attributable 2.5 million rgt

* Qtrly revenue 4.32 billion rgt

* "Higher supplies is anticipated with the lingering effects of EL Nino wearing off and the seasonally higher FFB production in coming months"‍​

* "Malaysia’s overall production however is estimated to be lower than that of 2015"‍​

* Expects performance of the group for the financial year ending 31 december 2017 to be satisfactory

* Expects average CPO price to slightly decline with the increase in FFB output from both Malaysia and Indonesia in coming months

* Expects average CPO price to be around RM2,550/MT to RM2,750/MT for the second half 2017

* Year ago qtrly revenue 3.76 billion rgt; year ago qtrly loss attributable 81.1 million rgt