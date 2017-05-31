May 31 Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd
:
* Qtrly net profit attributable 2.5 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 4.32 billion rgt
* "Higher supplies is anticipated with the lingering effects
of EL Nino wearing off and the seasonally higher FFB production
in coming months"
* "Malaysia’s overall production however is estimated to be
lower than that of 2015"
* Expects performance of the group for the financial year
ending 31 december 2017 to be satisfactory
* Expects average CPO price to slightly decline with the
increase in FFB output from both Malaysia and Indonesia in
coming months
* Expects average CPO price to be around RM2,550/MT to
RM2,750/MT for the second half 2017
* Year ago qtrly revenue 3.76 billion rgt; year ago qtrly
loss attributable 81.1 million rgt
Source text: [bit.ly/2qzN9Xm]
