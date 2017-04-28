April 28 Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd :

* clarifies FGV has procured all necessary approvals from relevant authorities in Indonesia

* Approvals in respect of the development of PT TAA’S land which commenced in late 2014

* Clarification on articles published by Chain Reaction Research dated April 18,2017 & Valuewalk Article dated 19 April,2017