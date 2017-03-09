Saudi to impose tobacco, sugary drinks tax on June 10
DUBAI, May 28 Saudi Arabia will impose a special tax on tobacco and sugary drinks on June 10, as part of a series of steps towards closing a budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
March 9 Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd
* Refers to High Court Of Sabah & Sarawak at sandakan civil suit of Euggine Kausai Versus Yapidmas Plantation Sdn Bhd & 12 others
* Sandakan High Court had dismissed defendants’ application to strike out plaintiffs’ statement of claim
* The matter is now fixed for full trial on 24th to 28th july 2017 Source text ( bit.ly/2n9dYjS ) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
DUBAI, May 28 Saudi Arabia will impose a special tax on tobacco and sugary drinks on June 10, as part of a series of steps towards closing a budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
LOS ANGELES, May 28(Variety.com) - Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is sailing into first place at the domestic box office this weekend, but the story the numbers dictate is not one of swashbuckling heroics.