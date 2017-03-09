WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9 Female Health Co:
* The Female Health Company / Veru Healthcare initiates bioequivalence clinical trial comparing tamsulosin drs with flomax®
* Female Health Co - expected nda approval would be sometime in mid to late 2018
* Goal is to have stage 1 clinical trial results completed by april 2017
* Female Health - stability data is being collected for commercial manufactured drug batches to allow an anticipated nda filing late 2017 / early 2018
* Female Health -initiated stage 1 of bioequivalence clinical trial designed to select optimal formulation of proprietary tamsulosin delayed release sachet product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.