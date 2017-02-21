Feb 21 Fenix Parts Inc

* Fenix Parts Inc - consolidated net revenues of fenix parts were $34.2 million for Q2 of 2016 compared to $32.2 million in Q1

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.07

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $33.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fenix parts - failure to file Q2, Q3 reports on timely basis, failure to comply with covenants have triggered defaults under credit facility with BMO Harris Bank

* Fenix Parts - is required to reflect all of credit facility debt of about $22 million as current liability in attached balance sheet as of June 30, 2016

* Fenix Parts Inc - "company's board of directors and management continue to evaluate alternative strategies and capital structures"