Feb 21 Fenix Parts Inc
* Fenix Parts Inc - consolidated net revenues of fenix parts
were $34.2 million for Q2 of 2016 compared to $32.2 million in
Q1
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.07
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $33.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fenix parts - failure to file Q2, Q3 reports on timely
basis, failure to comply with covenants have triggered defaults
under credit facility with BMO Harris Bank
* Fenix Parts - is required to reflect all of credit
facility debt of about $22 million as current liability in
attached balance sheet as of June 30, 2016
* Fenix Parts Inc - "company's board of directors and
management continue to evaluate alternative strategies and
capital structures"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: