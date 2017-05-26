US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq rise as tech stocks gain, oil rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Adds details, comment, updates price)
May 26 Fenix Parts Inc
* Fenix parts provides update on 10-k filing, nasdaq listing and forbearance agreement
* Fenix parts inc- has requested from nasdaq stock market an extension to file its form 10-k for year ended december 31, 2016
* Fenix parts - continues to be actively engaged with its independent auditors to expedite completion of its annual audit and quarterly review
* Fenix parts inc- delay in company's filing of its 2016 form 10-k is attributable in large part to a delayed start in year-end financial reporting
* Fenix parts inc - while extension request is pending, co expects common stock will continue to trade on nasdaq uninterrupted, pending panel's response
* Fenix parts- on march 27, 2017, co,its subsidiaries entered into a forbearance agreement to credit facility with BMO harris bank n.a.,bank of montreal
* Fenix parts inc- under forbearance agreement lenders have agreed to refrain from exercising their rights and remedies under credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Adds details, comment, updates price)
* Northern blizzard resources inc. Announces voting results of annual and special meeting, appoints new chairman and chief operating officer