Health stocks help European equities cut losses
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
May 30 Feronia Inc:
* Feronia Inc reports Q1 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue $2.147 million versus $3.966 million
* Feronia Inc - produced 26,301 tonnes of fruit in quarter, a year-over-year increase of 24% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Frankfurt seen as dull but stable (Adds detail, background)