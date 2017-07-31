FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ferragamo says target of growing twice as fast as market is for medium-term
July 31, 2017 / 5:33 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Ferragamo says target of growing twice as fast as market is for medium-term

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Italy's Salvatore Ferragamo Chief Executive Eraldo Poletto tells a post-results analyst call:

* target of growing twice as fast as the market, announced with business plan in February this year, is a medium-term goal, group is progressing, "it's going to take time to get there"

* there is a "gradual evolution towards the targets", with the bulk of group's actions already activated but that will require several months

* group is working on wholesale to reduce losses in H2, which will remain "slightly negative"

* exchange rate with dollar is creating headwinds

* not planning significant changes in pricing architecture

* would like to extend offering in upper end, with more expensive bags and also strengthen the offer of small leather goods Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

