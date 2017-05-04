BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 4 Ferrari NV
* Says the brand is capable of expressing itself beyond the 10,000 (shipments) mark, on an annual basis
* Says there is another car launch coming up in Frankfurt
* Says combination of electrification and combustion engines is going to be by definition more expensive than the naturally aspirated V12 engines
* Says the margins associated with combination of such power units will not be any less than the V12s
* Says cos margins in 2018 will be at or slightly above that in 2017
* Says hopeful that by 2019 we will be able to show the first live example of the expansion of the product range into the contiguous space
* Says we are clear now that we need to prioritize 'car' as being the most accessible area of profit generation
* Says there are luxury brand extensions that are possible outside of cars for Ferrari; we understand that the expansion into a larger number of vehicles is probably the most certain way of improving performance
* Says China performance can be better; wider range of offerings will be quite helpful Further company coverage:
