March 7 Ferratum Oyj:

* FY record group revenue of 154.1 million euros ($163.13 million) – up 39 percent year-on-year

* FY operating profit (EBIT) of 21.1 million euros – up 28 percent year-on-year

* Reconfirms that revenues for the fiscal year 2017 are expected to range between 200 million and 225 million euros

* 2017 EBIT margin is expected to range between 13 percent and 16 percent

* FY pre-tax profit 14.728 million euros versus 12.419 million euros year ago ($1 = 0.9446 euros)