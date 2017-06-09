BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 9 Ferrellgas Partners Lp:
* Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports results for third quarter fiscal 2017
* Ferrellgas Partners Lp - Q3 net earnings of $6.5 million, compared to net earnings of $18.7 million for the same period in 2016
* Ferrellgas Partners Lp qtrly total revenues $538.1 million versus $509.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.