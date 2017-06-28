US STOCKS-Wall St lower as tech selloff outweighs bank gains
* U.S. economy grew 1.4 pct in Q1 vs prior reading of 1.2 pct
June 28 Ferro Corp:
* Ferro launches global program to increase manufacturing capacity and optimize production of ultramarine pigments
* Ferro says making investments in its Ferro pigments business to increase capacity and optimize production of its ultramarine pigments product lines
* Ferro - program will be implemented globally over next 18 months
* Ferro says investments will focus on equipment, technology upgrades supporting environmental/health/safety, quality, future product development objectives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Diebold Nixdorf has sold Diebold’s customer-operated cashpoint business in the UK to Cennox