BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Ferro Corp-
* Ferro reports robust first quarter 2017 performance and updates full-year guidance
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.31 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $320.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $300.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $1.17 to $1.22
* Sees FY sales up 8.5 to 9.5 percent
* Ferro Corp - "as we look toward remainder of 2017, we expect organic sales growth to remain in line with our prior expectations"
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.17, revenue view $1.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ferro Corp - sees raw material headwinds to put pressure on margins consistent with original guidance for remainder of 2017
* Ferro Corp - new guidance does not include recent acquisition of spc or any additional acquisitions or divestitures in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
