April 24 Ferroglobe Plc

* Ferroglobe plc - confirms that its executive chairman, javier lópez madrid, has been questioned by an investigating court in madrid

* Ferroglobe plc - lópez madrid was a non-executive director of ohl at time of alleged payment and remains a non-executive director of ohl

* Ferroglobe plc - lópez madrid denies allegations against him and intends to defend himself

* Says board of ferroglobe has reviewed developments and all available information in this legal proceeding

* Ferroglobe plc- the allegations do not involve ferroglobe or lópez madrid's actions on behalf of ferroglobe

* Ferroglobe - executive chairman questioned in relation to alleged payment in 2007 of eur 1.4 million by obrascón huarte lain, s.a.

* Ferroglobe plc - no charges have been brought against executive chairman javier lópez madrid