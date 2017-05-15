BRIEF-India's Adlabs Entertainment approves allotment of about 1.2 mln shares
* Says approved allotment of about 1.2 million shares each at issue price of INR 95 per share
May 15 Ferrum Pcl:
* Qtrly net loss 189.2 million baht versus loss of 38.2 million baht
* Qtrly revenue 56 million baht versus 132.9 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, June 20 Continental said on Tuesday it would join a self-driving platform developed by BMW , Intel and Mobileye with the German auto parts and tyre maker handling integration of components and software.