US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 17 Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Ltd:
* Clarifies on news item "Government mulls revival of fact by converting loan to equity"
* Co not aware of any move to convert loan into equity Source text: bit.ly/2oFALqt Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)