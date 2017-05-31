BRIEF-Greaterchina Professional Services expects to record loss for FY ended 31 March 2017
* Anticipated that group will record a substantial loss for year ended 31 March 2017
May 31 FFP S.A.:
* WITHDRAWAL FROM ONET’S SHARE CAPITAL
* RECEIVED €48 MILLION ON 29 MAY AND HAS NO FURTHER STAKE IN HOLDING REINIER
* FFP HAS PARTICIPATED IN A CAPITAL REDUCTION OF HOLDING REINIER, WHICH OWNS ALMOST 100% OF ONET SA. Source text: bit.ly/2rTado7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, June 23 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday that Britons were lied to during the campaign before the Brexit referendum last year and he lashed out at those behind the 'Out' campaign for not taking responsibility when they won.