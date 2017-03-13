March 13 FFP SA:

* FY consolidated net income group share 150 million euros ($160.6 million) versus 159 million euros year ago

* NAV per share up 6.1 percent in 2016

* At December 31, 2016 NAV per share 131.4 euros versus 123.8 million euros year ago

* At the next general meeting, the board will propose an ordinary dividend of 1.80 euros per share, an increase of 12.5 percent