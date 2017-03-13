Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 13 FFP SA:
* FY consolidated net income group share 150 million euros ($160.6 million) versus 159 million euros year ago
* NAV per share up 6.1 percent in 2016
* At December 31, 2016 NAV per share 131.4 euros versus 123.8 million euros year ago
* At the next general meeting, the board will propose an ordinary dividend of 1.80 euros per share, an increase of 12.5 percent Source text: bit.ly/2mCjAop Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9343 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.