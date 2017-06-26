BRIEF- Hulic Reit to acquire trust beneficial rights of properties for 4.93 bln yen
* Says it plans to acquire trust beneficial rights of Tokyo-based and Kanagawa-based properties for 4.93 billion yen in total, on June 30
June 26 FFP S.A.
* ANNOUNCES EURO PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 8-YEAR BONDS
* PLACEMENT CONSISTS OF €155 MILLION OF BONDS MATURING IN JULY 2025 PAYING AN ANNUAL COUPON OF 2.500%.
* ISSUE’S SETTLEMENT DATE IS EXPECTED TO BE MONDAY 3 JULY
* CM-CIC AND NATIXIS WERE JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE ISSUE. Source text: bit.ly/2sJrJdM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will take out a loan of 4.93 billion yen in total, on June 30, with interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.15 percent and maturity on Oct. 31