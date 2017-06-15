BRIEF-Greaves Cotton liquidates unit Greaves Cotton Middle East (FZC)
* Says Greaves Cotton Middle East (FZC), a step down subsidiary of company, has been liquidated/closed
June 15 Fiberweb (India) Ltd
* Says bags export orders for INR 208 million
* Says melt blown line will be despatched by machinery supplier by end of June; will start commercial production by August Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Greaves Cotton Middle East (FZC), a step down subsidiary of company, has been liquidated/closed
June 23 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 6 bids for 22.60 billion rupees ($350.46 million) at its four-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rup