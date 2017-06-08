June 8 Fibrocell Science Inc

* Fibrocell completes dosing of first cohort in phase 1/2 clinical trial of FCX-007 gene therapy for treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa

* No product-related adverse events were reported

* 12-week post-treatment data for safety, mechanism of action and efficacy for multiple patients in phase 1 portion of trial expected in Q3 of 2017