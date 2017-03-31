March 31 Fibrogen Inc

* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds

* Fibrogen inc - fibrogen is conducting all clinical trials and regulatory submissions in both u.s. And china

* Fibrogen inc - company expects to initiate this phase 2/3 study in second half of 2017

* In addition, company anticipates initiating a u.s. Phase 3 mds clinical trial in q3 of 2017

* Fibrogen inc - fibrogen will retain all regulatory licenses and manufacturing permits in china for roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: