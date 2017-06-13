BRIEF-Bastei Luebbe prelim FY 2016/17 revenue around EUR 146 mln
* PRELIM CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AMOUNTED TO AROUND EUR 146 MILLION IN 2016/2017 FINANCIAL
June 13 FIC Global Inc :
* Says co's unit Broad Technology Inc disposes 100 percent stake of shares in a Guangzhou-based tech firm to co's another unit BTI Technology Inc
* Says total transaction amount is $34.1 million
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mZCC2y ; goo.gl/KHkZwV
Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 South African e-commerce and pay-TV giant Naspers, reported a 41 percent jump annual profit on Friday as strong results from its Chinese money spinner Tencent offset weak performance from its pay-TV and other e-commerce ventures.