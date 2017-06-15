UPDATE 2-Toshiba stock listing status downgraded, deeper losses flagged
* Investigation ongoing over accounting at bankrupt nuclear unit
June 15 DNA OYJ:
* FINNISH COMMUNICATIONS REGULATORY AUTHORITY (FICORA) GRANTS DNA LICENCE TO APPLY ROAMING SERVICE SURCHARGES
* FICORA APPROVED ACCORDING TO DNA'S APPLICATION A SURCHARGE OF EUR 4.6018 PER GIGABYTE FOR DATA TRANSFERS ASSOCIATED WITH RETAIL ROAMING SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Investigation ongoing over accounting at bankrupt nuclear unit
June 23 Facebook Inc is launching a UK program to train and fund local organizations to combat extremist material online, as internet companies attempt to clamp down on hate speech and violent content on their services.