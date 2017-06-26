BRIEF-Property firm Tande to issue up to 2.0 bln yuan debt financing instruments
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($292.97 million) debt financing instruments
June 26 Fidelity National Financial Inc
* Fidelity National Financial, Inc. announces acquisition of majority ownership stake in title guaranty of Hawaii
* Fidelity National Financial Inc - Title guaranty will continue to be closely aligned with Chicago title as it formally becomes part of FNF title company family Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Longfin acquired Stampede Tradex Pte. Ltd., a Singapore based subsidiary of Stampede Capital Limited, India