BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 Fidelity National Financial Inc
* Fidelity National Financial - on feb 24, abrh llc, fidelity newport holdings llc & its units, entered into first amendment to aug 19, 2014 credit agreement
* Fidelity National Financial - as per amendment, revolving credit facility under credit agreement was reduced from $100 million to $60 million - sec filing
* Pursuant to amendment, letters of credit sublimit under credit agreement was reduced from $40 million to $20 million
* Fidelity National Financial-amendment also removed from credit agreement a provision that allowed abrh to enter into up to $250 million of incremental loans Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2m17cMW] Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.