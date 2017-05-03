BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Fidelity National Financial Inc
* Reports first quarter 2017 results with $917 million book value of portfolio company investments, or $13.80 per share
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue $328 million versus $329 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 4 percent
Fidelity national financial inc - "q1 was relatively quiet on monetization front as we prepare for exchange of fnfv tracking stock in q3"
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.