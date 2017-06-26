June 26 Fidelity National Information Services Inc

* FIS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* PRICING OF ITS SALE OF EUR 500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 0.400% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021

* ALSO ANNOUNCED PRICING OF £300 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.700% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022

* ALSO ANNOUNCED PRICING OF ITS SALE OF EUR 500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.100% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024