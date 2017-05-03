BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Fidelity National Financial Inc
* Reports first quarter 2017 diluted eps of $0.25 and adjusted diluted eps of $0.42, pre-tax title margin of 9.6% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 11.1%
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 revenue $1.9 billion versus $1.7 billion
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.