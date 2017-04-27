April 27 Fidessa Group Plc

* Interim management statement for period from 1(st) january 2017 to date.

* Brexit negotiations and establishment of new US administration are clearly creating some uncertainty

* During q1, fidessa has seen some customers taking longer to make decisions than normal

* But believes that constant currency revenue growth for year will be around levels seen during 2016

* Well positioned to benefit from opportunities that will arise in markets as a result of regulatory and structural changes

* Remains well positioned to benefit from any continued weakness in sterling