BRIEF-Fidessa says interim dividend up 7 pct to 15.3 pence/shr

July 31 (Reuters) - Fidessa Group Plc:

* Interim dividend up 7 percent to 15.3 pence per share

* HY revenue of 177.6 million stg versus. 158.3 million stg last year

* HY pretax profit of 25.4 million stg versus. 22.2 million stg last year

* HY EPS of 48.2 pence

* Expect that 2017 constant currency revenue growth will be around levels that co saw during 2016

* Believes that global nature of its trading platforms means that co will be less susceptible to Brexit effects