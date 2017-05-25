BRIEF-Avenue Therapeutics sees IPO priced between $5-$7/shr
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing
May 25 Fidson Healthcare Plc
* Response to speculative news of proposed Fidson Healthcare and May & Baker Nigeria Plc merger/acquisition
* Says co is not in any form of discussion, negotiation or consultation, that may lead to acquisition or a merger of two undertakings
* Says there is no discussion of any sort either contemplated or ongoing in respect of any proposed acquisition of May & Baker Nigeria Source: bit.ly/2qnE6Ib Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing
* Medical Transcription Billing - intends to use net proceeds from offering, for repayment of debt, working capital and general corporate purposes