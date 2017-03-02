BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Fidus Investment Corp:
* Fidus Investment Corporation announces fourth quarter & full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 sales $45.6 million
* Fidus Investment Corp qtrly net investment income of $7.8 million, or $0.39 per share
* Qtrly net investment income $0.39 per share
* Qtrly adjusted net investment income $0.43 per share
* Paid special dividend of $0.04 per share on December 16, 2016
* Net asset value of $15.76 per share as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.