March 27 Fiem Industries Ltd

* Says signed mou with VKL Holding Co. Spc,

* Fiem and VKL interested for feasibility study and establishing a jv company in bahrain to facilitate joint working partnership

* Co, VKL are interested for feasibility study and thereafter establishing a joint-venture company in Bahrain

* JV to establish led lighting factory to manufacture and market led lights in Bahrain and whole of GCC member countries Source text - (bit.ly/2nZxRgR) Further company coverage: