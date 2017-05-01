BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc-
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc appoints Nicholas P. Shepherd and CEO Richard C. Stockinger to board of directors
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc - stockinger will serve as a class iii director with a term expiring at company's 2018 annual meeting of stockholders
* Fiesta Restaurant Group - shepherd is an independent director to serve as class i director with term expiring at co's 2019 annual meeting of stockholders
* Board of directors increases from 7 to 9 directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.